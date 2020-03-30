Twenty five years ago...

TRADERS have criticised a report which claims Henley businesses are booming as “ridiculous lies” written by “people who live on another planet”. Small traders in the town are united in their utter disbelief of the findings in the Economic Profile of Oxfordshire survey. “These so-called findings are complete rubbish,” said the joint owner of the Light Shop in Bell Street.

Callous conmen tricked elderly Henley residents out of £4,500 in daylight distraction burglaries last week. On Thursday, a man claiming to be a telephone engineer stole goods valued at £3,500 from the Station Road home of an 86-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife. Among the items stolen were an oval-shaped silver plate, a Swiss carriage clock and a snuff box.

Parking permits have been selling rapidly as drivers get to grips with Henley’s long-awaited residents’ parking scheme. More than 250 people have signed up. Permit holders, who pay £65, are entitled to exclusive use of one of 141 designated spaces, plus 195 pay-and-display bays. The scheme involves 14 streets in the town and is being policed by four wardens.