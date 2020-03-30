Fifty years ago...

THE action of two local girls who took the numbers of two cars when they saw a hub cap being taken from one and then placed on the other was praised by Henley magistrates on Tuesday. Stephen Charles Peters, of Fair Mile, Henley, and Ian Kingford, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, were each fined £10, the former having pleaded guilty to the theft of a hub cap valued at 15 shillings and the latter to dishonestly handling it.

Miss Smart’s superb replica of the Women’s Institute badge, measuring at least 6ft across, dominated the village hall at Rotherfield Greys on Wednesday last week when, amidst bowls of daffodils, the branch celebrated its golden jubilee. At tea, a huge birthday cake made by Mrs Fuchs and superbly iced by Mrs Pooley was cut by some of the older members. Afterwards reminiscences of the 50 years since the institute’s formation caused much interest and amusement.

On Friday night last week a compound at Gillotts School in Henley belonging to Chapmans, the builders, was broken into and £90 of lead stolen. The lead had only been delivered the day before.