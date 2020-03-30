A hundred years ago...

IT will interest his old schoolmates of both the National and Grammar Schools to know that Master George Arlett, the eldest son of Regimental Sergeant-Major Arlett, running at Oxford last Saturday for the Oxford Central School team in a two-mile road race open to all schools and scouts organisations, won two medals. One was for being the first boy home out of 84 starters and the other was for being in the team with the first six home out of eight.

On March 18, at the Catherine Wheel Hotel, Mr E H Dee offered for sale the commodious double-fronted freehold residence known as number 29 Hart Street, Henley. The bidding was brisk and the property was eventually knocked down to the tenant, Mr Pearce, for £2,100.

At the championship dog show held on Wednesday by the Kensington Canine Society at the Holland Park Rink, London, Sealyham terrier Brycaen Bunty, belonging to Mrs C F Wells, of Harpsden Gate, Henley, won no fewer than three first prizes, one second and three thirds as well as two special prizes.