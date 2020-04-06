Twenty five years ago...

MULTI-MILLION pound investment company Perpetual could be forced out of Henley by district councillors, who claim it has outgrown the town. The company’s proposed £20 million office development at Stows Yard in Reading Road is “over the top” and inappropriate for a market town, they say. “This is a Bracknell or business park development, not a Henley development,” said Councillor Clive Griffiths.

Colourful street celebrations to mark the VE Day anniversary are in jeopardy because of a lack of interest from Henley residents. Only five town organisations have bothered to enter a float in a carnival parade set to take place on bank holiday Monday, May 8. Deputy Mayor Mrs Jill Owen, who is the parade organiser, says the response is just not good enough.

Proposals for a £2 million sheltered housing scheme in Henley were approved by South Oxfordshire District Council this week. The plan is to build 28 flats for the elderly on the Homelands site adjoining Trinity School and include converting the Grade II listed building.