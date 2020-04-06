A hundred years ago...

THE list of war honours, published on Wednesday, contains the name of Mr Anker Simmons, of Bird Place, Henley, upon whom His Majesty the King has been graciously pleased to confer the honour of a Knight Commandership of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of the valuable services he has rendered to the country in his position of agricultural advisor to the Ministry of Food.

On Palm Sunday the dedication of the lych gate erected by the parishioners at the entrance to the churchyard took place. It was a glorious spring-like day and everything around was in keeping with the beautiful and simple ceremony. It was noticeable that the near relations of all who died from the village were present.

Brigadier General Sir Douglas Dawson, controller of the Lord Chamberlain’s Department, has decided to dispose of the famous Medmenham Abbey, his beautiful residence between Henley and Marlow. The Abbey is today best remembered for its connection with the famous “Hell Fire Club” of the days of George II, with its heavy carousals and “Messe noir” rites.