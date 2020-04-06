Fifty years ago...

ABOUT 300 people turned up at the Drill Hall in Friday Street, Henley, on Saturday to see the first wrestling display to be held in the town for some years. Among the audience — who entered into the spirit of the thing with gusto — was the Mayor of Henley, Councillor John Green. The main fight of the evening, between Marcel Rondeau and the Golden Boy, was won by Rondeau. The wrestlers gave their services free in aid of the Road Accident After-Care Emergency Scheme.

Henley had an accident-free Easter this year in spite of the usual heavy build-up of traffic on the roads. The ambulance station had no calls and the police reported no bumps. The weather was a bit windier than last year’s perfect Easter so the tourists were fewer, but the churches were fuller than ever.

Chiltern Edge Youth Centre was broken into last weekend. A window and its frame were smashed and one of the intruders cut himself on the glass. A door and its frame were splintered and a tape recorder was stolen.