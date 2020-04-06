Monday, 06 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

ABOUT 300 people turned up at the Drill Hall in Friday Street, Henley, on Saturday to see the first wrestling display to be held in the town for some years. Among the audience — who entered into the spirit of the thing with gusto — was the Mayor of Henley, Councillor John Green. The main fight of the evening, between Marcel Rondeau and the Golden Boy, was won by Rondeau. The wrestlers gave their services free in aid of the Road Accident After-Care Emergency Scheme.

Henley had an accident-free Easter this year in spite of the usual heavy build-up of traffic on the roads. The ambulance station had no calls and the police reported no bumps. The weather was a bit windier than last year’s perfect Easter so the tourists were fewer, but the churches were fuller than ever.

Chiltern Edge Youth Centre was broken into last weekend. A window and its frame were smashed and one of the intruders cut himself on the glass. A door and its frame were splintered and a tape recorder was stolen.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33