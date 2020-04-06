Ten years ago...

A PRIEST has been questioned by police after reburying a boy’s remains without permission. Father Wojtek Jasinski performed the interment of 14-year-old Witold Orlowski at Fair Mile cemetery in Henley in October. But the priest, who is superior of the Polish Marian Fathers at Fawley Court, did not inform the relevant authorities. He says he was carrying out the wishes of the boy’s mother by putting the remains in her grave because the Marian Fathers were selling the property.

Raymond Blanc’s plans to bring a French-style pavement café to Henley have suffered a setback. The celebrity chef wants customers to take coffee and croissants at tables outside his patisserie on the corner of Hart Street and Duke Street. But the town council rejected the idea, saying the tables would be a “nightmare” for pedestrians.

The monthly farmers’ market in Henley is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Jill Rawnsley and her husband Geoff, from Bicester, ran a stall at the very first market. She said: “Those 10 years in Henley have been very good and we have some very loyal customers.”