Ten years ago...

LATE-NIGHT binge drinking during Henley Royal Regatta is making life a “nightmare” for Remenham residents. Vandalism, trespassing, intimidation and traffic chaos plague the area every year, according to residents who voiced their concerns to police. Residents have had windows broken, found their driveways blocked by abandoned cars and their gardens strewn with litter.

A fence that was dubbed “like something out of Colditz” has been removed. Last month, Henley Town Council blocked an alleyway between Valley Road and Knappe Close to stop fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour. David Parry, who lives in West Street, had criticised the move because he said it had been used as a public footpath since the Seventies.

The owner of a floating hotel has lost his four-year fight to moor at Mill Meadows in Henley. Andy Cowley, who runs the African Queen, was hoping to stop off in the town for four hours on a Thursday afternoon to allow his guests to visit the shops. But members of the town council voted to refuse the request, citing a history of problems with the business.