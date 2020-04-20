Fifty years ago...

IT was first day of the new Valley Road School in Henley on Tuesday for about 235 children — and they’ve been settling down very well, according to the headmistress, Mrs E Nisbet. So, too, have the staff of seven (plus two helpers) who had worked through the Easter holidays to make sure that all went smoothly. A lollipop man, Mr Bond, has eased the crossing problem in Greys Road and the school’s frozen food canteen — the only one in Oxfordshire — has proved popular with the children.

In the lovely Lambridge Woods, so easily accessible to the general public, a member of the Chiltern Society became so alarmed at the ever-mounting refuse being dumped that it was decided to make an attempt to tidy these woods before the summer. It is hoped the general public may be encouraged to stop dumping their rubbish and so be able to enjoy these woods litter-free.

Last weekend, for the sixth consecutive year, Henley Rugby Club enjoyed entertaining and acting as hosts to Le Harve Rugby Club from France. As usual, a full programme of entertainment and rugby was provided for the visitors. Henley will make a return trip next November.