Twenty five years ago...

A HENLEY businessman has been driven out of town by the “crazy” residents’ parking scheme, which he claims could force other traders to move on. Craig Walker, a partner in the design company Three Point in Market Place, is moving out just weeks after the scheme was introduced. He says the new regulations have made it impossible for his business to thrive and has created a parking nightmare.

Two pubs are the first in the Henley area to be granted a special certificate allowing children into the main bar area. The Malsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys and the Fox Inn at Cane End were granted the certificate from the Thame and Henley licensing committee on April 6.

An off-beat Easter window display has been branded cruel to animals and distressing to children by some shoppers in Henley. The Easter bunny hanging upside down with its head beside it on the floor in the George Lewis stationery shop in Duke Street met with disapproval from passers-by. The artist said the idea was “a bit of fun” which was not intended to offend.