A hundred years ago...

MRS Arthur Thompson is to be most heartily congratulated upon the immense success attendant upon her efforts on behalf of the Henley War Memorial Cottage Hospital through the medium of delightful variety and dramatic entertainment given at the town hall on the morning and evening of Wednesday. The former occasion had a satisfactory attendance whilst in the evening the hall was packed, many having to be turned away.

At the adjourned licensing sessions at Henley in March, an application was made and granted for the removal of the licence of the White Hart Inn, Shiplake, to Mr Lyford’s Stores, Lower Shiplake. The county licensing authority met in Oxford on Monday to confirm the decision.

Interesting and brief papers on the cultivation of currants, gooseberries, raspberries and loganberries were read by Mr Stephens, of Culham Court Gardens, at the final meeting for the season of the Henley and District Gardeners’ Mutual Improvement Association.