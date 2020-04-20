Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

MRS Arthur Thompson is to be most heartily congratulated upon the immense success attendant upon her efforts on behalf of the Henley War Memorial Cottage Hospital through the medium of delightful variety and dramatic entertainment given at the town hall on the morning and evening of Wednesday. The former occasion had a satisfactory attendance whilst in the evening the hall was packed, many having to be turned away.

At the adjourned licensing sessions at Henley in March, an application was made and granted for the removal of the licence of the White Hart Inn, Shiplake, to Mr Lyford’s Stores, Lower Shiplake. The county licensing authority met in Oxford on Monday to confirm the decision.

Interesting and brief papers on the cultivation of currants, gooseberries, raspberries and loganberries were read by Mr Stephens, of Culham Court Gardens, at the final meeting for the season of the Henley and District Gardeners’ Mutual Improvement Association.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33