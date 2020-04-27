Monday, 27 April 2020

Ten years ago

ROBBERS snatched jewellery in a bungled daytime smash-and-grab raid in Henley. A man wearing a balaclava jumped out of a 4x4 and smashed the window of Lawson’s Goldsmiths in Duke Street by repeatedly hitting it with a large hammer. He then put his arm through the hole in the glass and grabbed a handful of jewellery before running off as he was being shouted at by a staff member from a neighbouring business. The employee chased after the thief and he dropped the hammer — and the jewellery.

Rivals for the Henley parliamentary seat in the general election have been taking to the hustings across the constituency. But they have clashed over a debate designed to be between all six of them at Dorchester Abbey on Wednesday. Sitting Conservative MP John Howell will not be attending and the Labour and Green Party candidates have accused him of “ducking out”.

Residents of Swiss Farm are calling for a crossing to be installed in Marlow Road, Henley, “before someone gets killed”. They claim that speeding drivers are putting the lives of pensioners and children at risk.

