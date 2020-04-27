Fifty years ago

MORE than 70 people, packed like sardines in Bix village hall on Tuesday evening, voted to oppose an application by Croft Homes to build 39 homes near the Rainbow public house at Assendon. Mr K F Croft, the prospective builder, was present at the meeting but did not speak. A letter was drawn up by local residents and a petition was handed in the next day to the Henley area planning committee of Oxfordshire County Council.

About £1,000 of damage was caused by a fire which destroyed between 8,000 and 9,000 trees at Crowsley Park, near Harpsden, on Monday afternoon. The flames, fanned by the wind, swept through seven acres of forest belonging to the Forestry Commission. The trees had been planted in the early Fifties.

There were 17 entries for a heat of the National Dairy Queen contest at the dance held by Henley Young Farmers’ Club at the Crown Hotel, Pishill, on Friday. The winner was 19-year-old Angela Phizacklea, of Rose Farm, Rotherfield Greys, a student whose hobbies and interests include farming, swimming and cooking.