A hundred years ago

ALL dog owners in Henley will rejoice to hear that they need no longer muzzle their dogs, the order requiring them to be muzzled having been removed as from April 15. This refers to what was known as the outer area. In the inner area, such as Watlington, Nettlebed, Bix, Checkendon and Ipsden, dogs must still be muzzled but it is not now necessary that they should be on a lead.

It is a cause for sincere congratulation that a portion of the younger generation of Henley have, by their praiseworthy efforts, succeeded in “doing their bit” on behalf of the War Memorial Cottage Hospital. We refer to the 1st Henley Girl Guides and Boy Scouts. For some time past they have been engaged in perfecting themselves in various exercises with a view to giving a grand display in aid of the hospital fund.

A meeting in Henley is to be held at Mr Hawker’s Restaurant (Hart Street) tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm where all interested parties are invited to hear an address in favour of a prohibitive bill banning the importation of birds’ plumage to satisfy the demands of fashion.