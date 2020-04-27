Monday, 27 April 2020

Twenty five years ago

THE future of Townlands Hospital appears to be secure after a health service representative confirmed that present services would be maintained until 2020 at the earliest. Mrs Jane Newbrook Jones, the general manager for the Reading North District of the West Berkshire Priority Care Service NHS Trust said the redevelopment of Townlands remained a “high priority”.

Police were forced to commandeer a boat and a car during a bizarre pursuit of a joy-riding vagrant who had taken a boat from its mooring in Henley. River police chased down Andrew Durling, 37, of no fixed abode, last Saturday evening after being spotted by a police helicopter.

Pump manufacturer Stuart Turner has unveiled £1.5 million plans to redevelop its premises in the centre of Henley. The proposals will enable the company to update its manufacturing facilities and improve car parking. Two-thirds of the current premises will be replaced by the new building.

