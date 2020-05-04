A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday a somewhat serious cycling accident happened at Greys Common to Alfred Trimmings, of West Street, Henley, who only quite recently lost his hand through it becoming entangled in machinery. He was cycling along the common when his machine skidded. A motor car was passing and he ran broadside to it, being thrown over. His left thigh was bruised and he had a small scalp wound, bruises on his head and concussion but is now progressing favourably.

On a recent Sunday the proprietor of a well-known hostelry returned home to discover he had not got his key. Admission could only be obtained through an upstairs front window but his rotundity precluded such a feat. He obtained the assistance of a police constable, who mounted a ladder to end the dilemma.

The bad condition of the roads in Kidmore End was raised at its annual parish meeting. It was resolved to try to have the parish transferred from Henley rural district to Goring rural district, as it was the opinion that it would be better served by the latter council.