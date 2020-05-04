Fifty years ago...

MISS Maeve Denby, Labour parliamentary candidate for the Henley division, again hit out at Tory election promises at an informal meeting held at Henley town hall on Monday evening. “It is with horror that I look at the Conservative promises to reduce taxation when they must know that to keep our social services at the present level the spending must increase in the next two years,” she said.

A boy who gave his name as Alan Ducker, 14, and a false address, phoned Henley police at 12.10pm on Sunday and said there was a body in a ditch near the Nettlebed kiosk he was using. Police and ambulance services went to look — only to find the whole thing a hoax.

Telephone kiosks at Mays Green, Harpsden village, the Wotton Manor post office and the Rainbow Inn at Assendon had their cash boxes and contents stolen early on Sunday morning.