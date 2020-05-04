Monday, 04 May 2020

Ten years ago...

A STRETCH of public road worth about £1 million could be given away because drivers have effectively laid claim to it. The section of Bell Street in Henley includes 20 parking spaces which would officially be taken out of public use. The issue has split town councillors, with some angered at the loss of the precious spaces to private owners.

Princess Anne opened a new £30,000 “soft play” facility at a centre for autistic children in Wargrave. She is patron of rugby charity Wooden Spoon, which put £20,000 towards the cost of the new playroom at Camp Mowhawk. Soft play therapy is becoming increasingly popular among institutions offering help to autistic children.

Three teachers are back in work at Trinity Primary School in Henley after being stranded by the Icelandic volcano eruption. Assistant head Maureen Smith, Christine McNaughton and Anne Griffiths all found themselves cut off on their holidays and spent days unable to fly home.

