Monday, 04 May 2020

Twenty five years ago...

AN unexploded Second World War bomb was unearthed on a building site in Stoke Row on Wednesday . Police and army bomb disposal officers were called to the village after a builder unearthed the bomb with a mechanical digger. The petrol station, garage and post office were evacuated when the device was discovered at the site on the main road.

Henley’s River & Rowing Museum has launched an ambitious bid for a £4.25 million handout from the Millennium Commission. The application would cover the remaining cost of the £8.5 million building currently being constructed at Mill Meadows.

Street parties and firework displays will be among the highlights of a memorable weekend of VE Day celebrations. Almost every community in the area is staging an event to mark the 50th anniversary. In Henley, medal-wearing war veterans will turn out for a service at St Mary’s Church.

