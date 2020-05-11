Monday, 11 May 2020

Ten years ago...

A MAN has told of his lucky escape when a hotel lift carrying him and five friends plunged 100ft on a stag weekend. Businessman Tony Godwin, 41, from Nuffield, said he was “terrified” when the equipment malfunctioned. The lift plummeted to the bottom of its shaft, a cove underneath the cliff-top Hotel Victoria in Newquay, Cornwall. The impact buckled the doors, trapping the occupants so they had to be rescued.

A town medal has been awarded posthumously to Terry Buckett, the former Henley mayor and town councillor who died last year. He is one of three recipients of the medal, along with Peter Sutherland, co-founder of Upper Thames Rowing Club, and John Hooper, chairman of Henley Boys’ Football Club. The medal recognises the recipients’ contribution to Henley.

Youngsters in Henley would like an ice rink, dance studio and café for their exclusive use. The wish list was drawn up as part of the Transforming Henley for Young People project. There were more than 1,700 responses to a questionnaire and 75,000 pieces of information were gathered during the two-year project.

