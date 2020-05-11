Twenty five years ago...

HEROIC villagers have been praised for saving the possessions of a householder whose historic cottage was gutted by fire. The villagers formed a human chain to rescue furniture as the blaze gripped the 400-year-old thatched cottage in Binfield Heath on Wednesday. Some even tried to pull burning straw from the roof, while others ferried buckets of water from taps and a nearby swimming pool.

A double delight was delivered to Chris Pye on Thursday last week. His wife Sarah presented him with a son in the morning and later that night, he learnt that he had been elected to Henley Town Council. “Those 24 hours were so exciting, I didn’t have time to feel tired,” said Councilor Pye. The new Henley Residents Group member, who lives in Harpsden, has two other children, Laura, seven, and Ben, five.

The partygoers had not been through six years of rationing, gas masks and blackouts and many were too young to remember the war at all, but the spirit of the people was the same as street parties to celebrate VE Day were staged all over the district.