Fifty years ago...

AT a meeting on Tuesday, members of the borough council were told of work carried out at the Catherine Wheel Hotel, allegedly without planning permission. The plans and highways committee had drawn the attention of the planning authority to this and prosecution should be considered. Councillor E M Hall said there was no objection to some of the work but there was to the provision of a long neon strip of lighting on the outside and to alteration of the glazing of the bars.

Firemen from Henley, Wargrave and Sonning fought a barn fire which destroyed 40 tons of straw at Temple Combe Farm, on the Henley to Wargrave road near Conways Bridge, on Sunday. Some of the firemen used breathing apparatus to fight the blaze, which also destroyed eight tons of fertiliser. The farm is rented by Mr Donald Dawes, of Park Place Farm, and the fire was discovered by the children of Eric Watson, a milkman who lives at the farm.

A stamp collection, coins and jewellery were stolen from a house in Nicholas Road, Henley, the home of Malcolm Edgar, on Tuesday night. Mr Edgar was away on holiday at the time.