A hundred years ago...

AT a meeting of the Henley Rural District Council, overcrowding was reported at two cottages which had been turned into one with only three bedrooms. The occupying family consisted of a mother and eight children, ranging from infant to 18 years of age. In addition, a married daughter and her husband were occupying the downstairs room of the smaller cottage as a bedroom. Captain Phillimore said nothing could be done because “we have it all over the district”.

Captain R Terrell MP asked the Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture whether he was aware that wholesale timber cutting was still in progress, apparently on government account, in woods near Watlington and whether this was necessary as the war had ended. Mr Bridgeman replied that the timber was bought by the Government prior to the Armistice and was being cleared under the terms of the contract.

The annual row-out to inaugurate the season of Henley Rowing Club, an old custom which was in abeyance during the war, was revived on Wednesday when the rendezvous took place at the George and Dragon pub in Wargrave.