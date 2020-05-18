Ten years ago...

THE Townlands Hospital rebuild has been delayed yet again. It means there will not be a new hospital on the site until 2014 at the earliest — a year after the last estimated completion day. Oxfordshire Primary Care Trust has decided to scrap the current procurement plan and start again following new legal advice. Officials had been examining tenders from possible developers but were advised by lawyers that the plan was not clear enough, making rival bids difficult and risking lawsuits from unsuccessful bidders.

The new Mayor of Henley has called on people to respect the town. Councillor Jeni Wood was speaking after the mayor making ceremony at the town hall on Monday. “Respect for your town is very, very important,” she said. “We are all aware of this gem we call home — the veritable jewel in the crown of South Oxfordshire.”

The Conservative Party’s dominance in Henley continued as John Howell retained his seat as Member of Parliament by more than 16,000 votes. Mr Howell said it was a “huge privilege” to be

re-elected with 30,054 votes, more than twice the number for his nearest rival, Liberal Democrat candidate Andy Crick.