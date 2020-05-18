Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY’S new town centre parking scheme has been branded a double-edged sword which has brought relief to residents but misery to visitors and shoppers. The scheme, which was introduced in March, has divided the community into permit-holders hailing it a blessing and business people claiming it is a disaster. Town councillors agreed the scheme needed some urgent “fine tuning”.

Car park chiefs have been accused of sexual discrimination for charging women to use a town toilet block but letting men in free. The 10p charge for women in the new King’s Road car park toilet came under fire at Tuesday’s meeting of Henley Town Council. Liberal Democrat Mrs Jill Owen said: “I really do object to anybody having to pay 10 pence to be able to spend a penny.”

Councillors have agreed to support the idea of a garden for the blind and disabled at Mill Meadows, Henley. The garden would be planted using money raised by the Poulos Trust, which was set up after the death of three-year-old Gil Poulos, from Remenham.