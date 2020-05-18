Fifty years ago...

THE third annual meeting of the Kenton Theatre Club took place in the council chamber of the town hall on Tuesday. It was agreed unanimously to combine for all purposes with the Henley Operatic and Dramatic Society, which is now running the theatre. Solid assets, which will be handed over to the management body, include more than £150 in cash and planning permission for building a club room at the back of the theatre.

John Hay, MP for Henley, is disposing of Hartswood, Goring, through Knight Frank & Rutley, and offers in the region of £26,000 are being asked. The property is now too large for Mr Hay’s family requirements and he is intending to move to another home in the constituency.

Work on the new scout headquarters in Greys Road, Henley, is due to start at the end of the month. The contract has been placed with Walden & Son (Henley) Ltd. A rummage sale at Trinity Hall on May 2 realised £127 15s 6d and the recent scout job week made £168. One scout earned £16 2s 7d.