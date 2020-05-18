A hundred years ago...

ON Tuesday at about 8pm an accident took place at the bottom of St Andrew’s Road, Henley. It appears that Mr Tank, a young student at Chestnuts College, had been taking a motorcycle lesson when he came violently into collision with Mr Girdler’s motor lorry, which was proceeding in the direction of Reading. Mr Tank sustained severe concussion and a deep cut to the side of his face. He was stitched up and then conveyed to his place of residency at the top of St Andrew’s Road and is now progressing favourably.

It is a pity that more townspeople did not embrace the opportunity on Wednesday of seeing the excellent show of rabbits held in the town hall in connection with the Henley and District Fanciers’ Society. The show was held with a view to augmenting the funds for the proposed cottage hospital.

On Sunday afternoon and evening the Band of the Comrades of the Great War gave two much appreciated performances on the lawn of the Royal Hotel, which was listened to by a large crowd of people.