Monday, 18 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

ON Tuesday at about 8pm an accident took place at the bottom of St Andrew’s Road, Henley. It appears that Mr Tank, a young student at Chestnuts College, had been taking a motorcycle lesson when he came violently into collision with Mr Girdler’s motor lorry, which was proceeding in the direction of Reading. Mr Tank sustained severe concussion and a deep cut to the side of his face. He was stitched up and then conveyed to his place of residency at the top of St Andrew’s Road and is now progressing favourably.

It is a pity that more townspeople did not embrace the opportunity on Wednesday of seeing the excellent show of rabbits held in the town hall in connection with the Henley and District Fanciers’ Society. The show was held with a view to augmenting the funds for the proposed cottage hospital.

On Sunday afternoon and evening the Band of the Comrades of the Great War gave two much appreciated performances on the lawn of the Royal Hotel, which was listened to by a large crowd of people.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33