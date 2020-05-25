Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY is not doing enough to bring tourists into the town, claims an expert. John Slater, of the Southern Tourist Board which manages the town’s tourist office, said that Henley should exploit tourism and that not enough of the 25,000 visitors each year poured their pounds into local businesses. Both town and district councils have agreed to try to turn Henley into a “tourist trap”.

Young skateboarders have been forced to find a new base after vandals wrecked their ramp at Marsh Meadows in Henley. The site’s secluded location near Henley Town FC’s pitch meant the ramp became a prime target for hooligans. The skateboarders originally moved to Marsh Meadows because of complaints of noise at their first base in Mill Meadows.

Town councillors have poured cold water over a Henley couple’s dream wedding plans. Tim Dodd and Margot Wilson had planned to stage a firework display near their reception at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows tomorrow but this was stopped by councillors due to safety concerns and insufficient notice.