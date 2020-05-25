Fifty years ago...

MEMBERS of the Henley and Mapledurham area of the Council for the Protection of Rural England have been advised to await concrete proposals before expressing any opinion on the suggested widening from two to four lanes of the royal regatta course, a development which, the annual report stated, had resulted in an expression of alarm.

For the second year in succession, Henley is to have a Roman Catholic as its chief citizen. Councillor Francis Sheppard was elected Mayor in succession to Alderman John Green at the annual meeting of the borough council on Tuesday, when the large number of members of the public present included a number of former mayors of the borough.

It will be at least five years — and could be as many as 10 — before a start is made on the construction of the first phase of the new Henley to Reading road, which has been on the drawing board at Oxfordshire County Council for two years. The first phase of the road, from Playhatch to Span Hill, was estimated to cost nearly £400,000 when estimates were made last year.