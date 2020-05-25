A hundred years ago...

THE annual meeting of the village library subscribers in Peppard was held in the parish room, the rector presiding. The honorary secretary and librarian’s report showed that 1,448 books were taken out during 1919 and there had also been an increase in subscribers. The rector said he had audited the accounts and on December 31, 1919 there was a balance of £7 6s 11d. A letter from Miss Annetta Hilliard was read out stating that, owing to continuous ill-health, she was compelled, with very great regret, to relinquish the post of secretary and librarian after seven years.

By kind permission of Mr and Mrs Fleming, the grounds of Joyce Grove will be open to visitors on Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm during May, June, July and August. The laburnums, lilacs, rhododendrons and other flowering shrubs are a special feature at the present time.

All concerned are deserving of the heartiest congratulations on the success attendant upon the rabbit show held at Henley town hall last week. Despite the sparseness of support from the general public, the satisfactory sum of £16 15s was raised for our projected cottage hospital.