Fifty years ago...

THE Mayor of Henley, Councillor Francis Sheppard, paid tribute to the work done by voluntary bodies when he opened two new bungalows built by the Henley and District Housing Trust at Trust Corner on Wednesday. He complimented the trust on its work over the years in building 56 houses in and around Henley and praised its present policy of concentrating on housing the older people of the district.

Successful members of Weight Watchers in Henley showed off their progress to friends, relations and members of the public at an open meeting at the town hall on Thursday last week. Ten members, whose loss totalled 381lb, spoke individually of their achievement. Joyce Garrett, who works in a local flower shop, reached her goal weight that night with a total loss of 4st 3lb and held up for inspection that size 24 dress she wore when she joined the group.

About 300 guests crowded into the new Chinese restaurant, the Jasmine Palace in Duke Street, Henley, for its opening party last Sunday evening. With a band to dance to and plenty to eat and drink, it was predictable that everyone would enjoy themselves.