A hundred years ago...

ALTHOUGH the football season has only just concluded, arrangements for next season have to be made in advance. Henley Football Club have entered the FA Cup next season. A meeting of the Football Association was held last weekend when the draw for the preliminary and first rounds were made. Henley followed Reading United out of the hat. Should they surmount this obstacle, they next play Chesham United at Chesham.

Henley was visited with a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. The downpour of rain was so torrential that in numerous instances the gullies failed to carry off the immense volume of water, the result being that the pavements were submerged to a considerable depth in several parts of the town.

With the exception of the display of one or two flags, Empire Day passed unnoticed in Henley on Monday. What is really wanted is some authoritative announcement by the Government as to which of the many days is the right one to celebrate as a national festival.