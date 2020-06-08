A hundred years ago...

ON May 17, a gymnastic and physical championship competition took place at the London Central YMCA when Mr A G Smith, son of Mr J J Smith, of Boston Road, Henley, won the Lindsay-Smith Trophy and gold medal. In addition, he captains the team that won the team competition. A silver medal was awarded to each member of the team.

We have been requested to state that a rumour, which emanated from an ill-informed daily paper to the effect that Henley Regatta will extend over six days, is wholly without foundation. The regatta will commence on Wednesday, June 30 and terminate on Saturday, July 3. The arrangements are proceeding satisfactorily and everything is being done to promote the pleasure and enjoyment of visitors.

Yesterday (Thursday), in honour of the King’s birthday, flags were displayed in the borough and bells rang merry peals.