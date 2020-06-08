Fifty years ago...

A SURPRISE fourth candidate announced his intention to stand for Parliament in the Henley and South Oxfordshire constituency in the coming election this week. He is Daniel Brunner, 36, from Rotherfield Greys, who is standing as an independent anti-common market candidate. He is a son of Sir Felix Brunner and Lady Brunner and has lived near Henley since before the war.

At 11.20am on Saturday a car driven by Mrs Fitzgerald, of Wargrave Road, Henley, smashed the plate glass window of Allan’s grocers in Reading Road. One of the shop assistants was cut on the leg and had to have two stitches. Owner Douglas Allan said: “She was hooting for somebody to take the goods out to her. Then all of a sudden the car came forward, mounted the pavement and came through the window.”

On Friday last week the home of John Hamilton in Woodlands Road, Harpsden, was entered and jewellery and silverware were stolen. Police are interested in the movements of vehicles near the house, especially a two-ton brown and beige Austin Westminster seen in the driveway of the house next door at about 4pm.