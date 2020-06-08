Twenty five years ago...

POLICE enforcements will flood Henley tonight (Friday) in a bid to stop thugs from turning the town centre into a drunken battleground. The move follows the ugly scenes which have scarred Henley over the last two weekends. On both occasions, passers-by were sent ducking for cover as 40 unruly youngsters hurled bottles and fought in the Market Place. New police chief Ali Dizaei has vowed to crack down on the hooligans.

A brave Henley boy, who is suffering from a rare brain disorder, has sent out a heartfelt plea for the return of his favourite toy. Jason Batty, who will be seven next week, issued his appeal after losing little Noddy in Henley town centre on Friday. Jason and his mother, Sue, spent several hours retracing their steps in a forlorn attempt to locate the 5in cuddly toy.

Henley Town Council has agreed to support the idea of four conservation areas near the new River & Rowing Museum. The areas, drawn up by the Henley Wildlife Group, will include a new reed bed and wildlife ponds.