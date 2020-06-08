Ten years ago...

SINGER Sam Brown has accused police who carried out a dawn raid on her home of “brutal” treatment. Armed officers broke down the door of the house in the centre of Sonning Common at 4.30am when she and her family were asleep. Mrs Brown, 45, was pinned against a wall and her two teenage children and an 18-year-old family friend who was staying overnight were terrified. The raid on Tuesday last week was carried out by police investigating an international drugs gang.

The new owner of Fawley Court has pledged to spend the rest of her life restoring the mansion. Aida Hersham secured the purchase of the historic building in April, two years after first viewing it. The sale of the estate, which was originally on the market for £22 million, brought protests from the Polish immigrant community and the Fawley Court Old Boys’ Association.

Burial space in Benson could have been used up within two years. The parish council has been warned that the burial ground in Church Road is running out of plots. Last year, the parochial church council estimated there would be sufficient land for five to seven years but it now believes the ground will become full in half that time.