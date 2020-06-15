Ten years ago...

HENLEY Cricket Club’s new pavilion has been officially opened by Bob Willis. The former Surrey, Warwickshire and England fast bowler and captain, who is a vice-president of the club, cut a ribbon to mark the occasion. More than 100 officials, players and guests attended the ceremony and barbecue party on Wednesday last week.

Plans by Henley Town Council to offload the chapel at Fair Mile cemetery are set to be abandoned. For two years, councillors have been trying to find a buyer for the building but local funeral directors and churches have not been interested. The council has also failed to have its Grade II-listed status removed.

A new bar, restaurant and club has opened in Henley. Ko-Ko in Bell Street has replaced The Bull, which closed in April. The premises have been taken on by former PR woman Ondine Carington with her business partner and fiancé Nuno Rosado. On Monday, the couple treated friends and family to champagne and canapés to launch the venue and celebrate their recent engagement.