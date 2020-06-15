Twenty five years ago...

FURIOUS pub landlords have denied claims that they are fuelling an under-age drinking problem said to be partly responsible for turning Henley’s town centre into a weekend battleground. They also say reports of full-scale battles in the market place two weeks ago were exaggerated by police. But Henley police chief Inspector Ali Dizaei has dismissed their claims.

Henley’s new cinema has nobody to run it — with only a month to go before work on the building is due to be finished. The news appears to realise prophecies made 18 months ago by campaigners who tried to save the town’s old Regal cinema from demolition. At its final meeting, the Save the Regal Trust warned that the promise of a new cinema was not secure.

The vandalised skateboard ramp at Marsh Meadows, Henley, will stay where it is — but could be replaced with a new concrete model to prevent vandalism. Councillors looked at possible new sites for the ramp which, because of its location, has become a prime target for hooligans. The Makins recreation ground was suggested but dismissed because it would be too noisy for residents living nearby.