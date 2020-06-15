Fifty years ago...

ALTHOUGH Henley Rugby Club as a whole had a successful season, its success was founded on the older players and the extent of young rugby talent was thin. This was the message of club captain Alan Henderson to the members at the club’s annual meeting held at the clubhouse last Friday. One of the largest gatherings of recent years heard the chairman, Mr H A Stevens, report on what he described as another successful year both on and off the field.

About 2,000 people enjoyed a sunny afternoon at Gillotts School in Henley on Saturday at a fete organised by the Parents’ Association. There was plenty to do, with 60 stalls and sideshows; plenty to see, with a display of the children’s school work on view in the gym; and plenty to hear with the Henley Town Band performing under the direction of Mr Ken Clark.

Brian Lillycrop, of Cranbrook Drive, Kennington, Oxfordshire, was taken to Battle Hospital on Wednesday morning after his motorcycle was in collision with a stationary milk float near the obelisk at Northfield End.