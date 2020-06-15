A hundred years ago...

LIFELONG and greatly esteemed Pyrton parishioner Mr George Glanville passed away on Sunday afternoon last at the age of 70 years. He was younger than most people thought, seeing his length of service, namely 50 years as parish clerk. When in conversation with him his knowledge of the village and district led one to believe he was much older. Mr Glanville was a wheelwright and carpenter of the old type, whose excellent work was much sought after in all parts of the country. Some 30 years ago he built the church of the Holy Nativity at Christmas Common.

The Viscount Hambleden has given an acre of ground on which the district council will build six cottages. The site, which has been approved by the Housing Commissioner of the Ministry of Health, is situated on the west side of the road leading to Skirmett and in the field to the south of Wooleys and known as Varnells Hill.

Oldacres & Simms, auctioneers, Shiplake and Henley, report the sale of the freehold bijou residence known as Briardene in Shiplake, also the choice riverside property known as The Caravan in Shiplake, having more than 300ft of river frontage.