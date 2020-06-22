Ten years ago...

WAITRESS Becky Lang is going back home to Lancashire because she says Henley people smile too much. It’s not that the teenager does not like the town — she says he loves it — but things are a bit different down here to up north. Miss Lang, 17, said: “It’s weird. People smile at me on the way to work, when I get to work and when I leave at night to go home. People in Henley smile all the time. They are all way too smiley.”

The number of police on duty during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta is to be doubled in a bid to curb antisocial behaviour by drunken revellers. More than 40 officers will be present on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, when thousands of people attend riverside parties that continue into the night.

Residents claim their lives are in danger from drivers who park outside their homes in Northfield End, Henley. They say cars mount the pavement while at the same time they themselves face “tyrannical” clamping of their vehicles. Christopher Russell, of Bell Street, said: “I have been clamped twice while unloading items outside my own front door.”