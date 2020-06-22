Twenty five years ago...

A MAJOR fundraising appeal is to be launched by Henley’s River & Rowing Museum in the wake of a rejected application by the Millennium Commission. The museum had hoped to receive

£4.5 million from the commission to complete the building of the £8.5 million museum but this week the trustees heard that their bid had been unsuccessful.

A former Gillotts School pupil braved a smoke-filled house to help a neighbour who was in the shower while his armchair blazed downstairs. Stephen Verge, 22, and his mother were in their garden in Middle Assendon on Sunday when they heard a fire alarm nearby. When they went to investigate they saw smoke coming from the house of neighbour Nick Thomas. The forestry student was about to smash the glass door when it was opened by Mr Thomas, who had been in the shower and did not realise there was a blaze in the living room.

Traffic warden Paddy Horler is fighting a fresh onslaught from motorists — Henley’s worsening vehicle pollution problem. She claims smog levels have deteriorated so greatly that she has been forced to walk the town centre streets wearing a face mask.