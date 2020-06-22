Monday, 22 June 2020

Fifty years ago...

THE birthday honours list published on Saturday includes the appointment of Alan Burrough, chairman of James Burrough, as Commander of the order of the British Empire. The award is for services to export. The company manufactures Beefeater gin and Borzoi vodka and has twice received the Queen’s Award to industry. Mr Burrough, who travels the world promoting his firm’s products, lives in Henley. His home is almost opposite the finishing line of Henley Royal Regatta, of which he is a steward.

Messrs Derek Brown, Dennis Newbury and Sid Bailey are putting up the bunting in readiness for the royal regatta and this year the job is taking twice as long as there is twice as much bunting. The Chamber of Trade supplied it and it will extend from Reading Road to the end of Bell Street and down New Street as well as Market Place.

International competition at Henley Royal Regatta from July 1 to 4 is as keen as ever with representatives of nine overseas countries taking part in addition to home clubs. This year’s entry of 202, subject to final confirmation, is down by 22 on 1969.

