Monday, 22 June 2020

A hundred years ago...

NETTLEBED, in common with the surrounding district, was again visited by a heavy thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon when about one inch of rain fell in a short space of time, doing considerable damage to the by-roads on the slopes. The cricket team journeyed to Aston Rowant but was unable to bowl a ball and the game was abandoned.

While the thunderstorm was in progress on Wednesday, the gable ends of two houses near Hollybush Corner in Shiplake were struck by lightning but, beyond the dislodgment of a chimney pot and several tiles, very little damage was done. A portion of plaster from the ceiling of a bedroom was knocked down.

An interesting little function took place in the parish room in Brightwell Baldwin on Friday evening last when the employees of the Brightwell Park Estate presented Mr and Mrs Lauder-Walton with a silver salver, suitably inscribed, to commemorate their return home after an absence of 16 months on a business tour of the Malay states.

