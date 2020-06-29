Ten years ago...

A CAMPAIGN to safeguard the future of the country’s fourth oldest working theatre has suffered a setback. The Kenton Theatre in Henley has had a request for a £100,000 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council recommended for refusal. This is a major blow to the trustees who need to raise another £170,000 by the end of next month to buy the freehold of the New Street building.

A celebrity race at the Henley Women’s Regatta raised more than £1,000 for charity. Sarah Winckless, a member of Henley Rowing Club, and Geraldine Peers, of BBC Oxford, defeated Miriam Batten, of Upper Thames Rowing Club, and Susie Dent, of Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, by 2ft.

Health chiefs have restated their commitment to rebuilding Townlands Hospital in Henley. The future of the £12 million project was plunged into doubt in May after the Henley Standard revealed the redevelopment would be delayed by a year. Oxfordshire Primary Care Trust chief executive Sonia Mills said: “The trust is absolutely committed to the redevelopment of Townlands Hospital.”