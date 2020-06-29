Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY MP Michael Heseltine is being widely tipped as the next Prime Minister. And by a strange quirk of political fate, his main opponent is likely to be Mr John Redwood, MP for his neighbouring constituency, Wokingham. After a week of frantic political activity in which John Major resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and Mr Redwood announced his intention to stand against him, Mr Heseltine has yet to play his hand.

Unruly yobs wreaked a trail of destruction on a late-night train on Saturday. They ripped seats from fittings, tore curtains and destroyed partitions in the first-class carriages of the 23.06 train from Henley to Twyford. The carnage, which is being investigated by British Transport Police, is the latest incident of vandalism on the evening services.

Firemen spent 20 minutes cutting a woman out of her overturned car after a crash at Binfield Heath yesterday morning. The woman was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital after the accident at the Coppid Hall crossroads at 11am. An American woman in the other car was taken to hospital with neck injuries.