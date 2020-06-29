Fifty years ago...

WHAT one despondent Labour supporter described as “Hay Fever” hit the Henley division of South Oxfordshire on Thursday last week, when the people of the constituency voted Conservative candidate John Hay back into office with a greatly increased majority of 14,142. His previous majority was 5,674. He totalled 33,452 votes while Maeve Denby, of Labour, polled 19,310.

The Mayoress, Mrs Elizabeth Sheppard, will open a shop run by the Henley Senior Citizens’ Club at 32 Hart Street at 10am on Monday. Profits will be shared between the club and the almshouses’ renovation appeal. One of the items on sale will be a china tea set, a gift from the Queen Mother, which has a reserve price of £55.

Winner of the Highmoor Personality Girl competition, which was held during a dance at the village hall on Friday, was 16-year-old Mandy Harwood. Miss Harwood lives in Highmoor and was selected from among 14 entrants as “the girl with the most” in terms of looks and personality. She won a bouquet of flowers, chocolates and a free hairdo at Grecos of Henley. Of the 14 contestants, no fewer than three proved to be men in drag.