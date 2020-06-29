A hundred years ago...

TWELVE months ago an interim regatta, known as the Royal Henley Peace Regatta, was held, it being considered that the enormous losses of prominent rowing men in the world war would not justify the Henley Royal Regatta committee in entering upon its pre-war activities so soon after the cessation of hostilities. This year, the committee will carry through a programme on the old lines.

On Wednesday afternoon under the auspices of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, the skill of mowing grass with a scythe took place in the meadow near Park Place, Henley. Each of the 10 competitors had to mow one-eighth of an acre, starting at 2.25pm. The winner, Daniel Bristow, finished at 4.15pm.

The internal cleansing of the town hall has been partially carried out by the town sergeant and the work to the large hall and staircase will be forthwith carried out by W Appleby and his mate. An estimate of £1 5s per quarter for the cleaning of the outside windows at the town hall has been received from the Henley Window Cleaning Company and accepted by Henley Town Council’s estates and general purposes committee.