Ten years ago...

THE woman who has taken over Fawley Court is being sued for £5 million by a property developer. Richard Butler-Creagh claims he was promised the money if he bought the property on Aida Hersham’s behalf. Mrs Hersham, a wealthy divorcee, claims there was no such agreement. In 2008, her offer of £16.5 million was accepted and the property changed hands the following month but another £3.5million off the price was negotiated.

Celebrities have appealed to the people of Henley to help safeguard the future of the Kenton Theatre. In an open letter in this week’s Henley Standard, stars including Richard Curtis, Emma Freud, Simon Williams, Vince Hill, Paul Daniels, Debbie McGee and Anne Diamond appeal for more donations to help trustees raise the money needed to buy the New Street venue.

The 171st Henley Royal Regatta got off to a scorching start on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 26C. Thousands of visitors lined the banks of the River Thames to watch 80 races in the sunshine. Organisers said about 2,000 bottles of champagne and 8,000 pints of Pimm’s were sold on the first day.