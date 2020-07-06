Monday, 06 July 2020

Twenty five years ago...

HIGH-SPIRITED revellers stretched emergency services to the limit with a stream of incidents over the weekend of Henley Royal Regatta. Thirty people were arrested for public order offences as tempers boiled over in the town centre and along the river. One police officer said afterwards: “It’s the worst Saturday night of the regatta I’ve ever experienced.” The catalogue of chaos included two men injured when they fell through the window of a Hart Street tandoori.

Patients using Townlands Hospital are getting some of the best medical service in the country, new figures reveal. The West Berkshire Primary Care Trust, of which Townlands is a part, has scored excellent results in the NHS hospital league tables. It achieved 25 five-star ratings out of a possible 35 laid down in the Citizen’s Charter.

Free short-stay parking is set to be introduced to Henley’s shopping car parks in a bid to kickstart town centre trade. The proposals for the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks are hailed as the perfect riposte to the pending out-of-town Tesco store. District councillors have begun investigations into free one-hour parking at Henley and other car parks in South Oxfordshire.

